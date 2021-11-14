Raiders open the second half with a Bryan Edwards touchdown

Getty Images

Las Vegas’ offense struggled through the first half. But the Raiders apparently made some sort of adjustment during the break, because they looked a lot better to start the third quarter.

Quarterback Derek Carr connected with receiver Bryan Edwards for a 37-yard touchdown, capping a five-play, 75-yard drive.

With Harrison Butker‘s missed field goal at the end of the first half, the Raiders are now down by three at 17-14.

Carr threw his two best throws of the night so far on the possession, also hitting receiver Zay Jones for a 22-yard gain the play before.

The quarterback is now 12-of-14 passing for 126 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The Raiders also announced that cornerback Keisean Nixon is questionable to return with ankle injury. He was questionable for the game with an ankle issue.