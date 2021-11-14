Report: Cardinals pessimistic about Kyler Murray’s availability

Getty Images

The Cardinals have called Kyler Murray a game-time decision, but NFL Media reports that the team is pessimistic about the quarterback’s chances of playing Sunday.

That would mean Colt McCoy starts at quarterback for the Cardinals for a second consecutive week.

Murray is listed as questionable. He returned to practice as a limited participant Friday, the first time he has managed to get on the field since his ankle injury late in the Week 9 loss to the Packers on Oct. 28.

The Cardinals won without Murray last week as McCoy completed 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers.

Murray had started every game, a streak of 40 consecutive starts, until being inactive last week. He has 2,276 yards passing with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games this season.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins also might miss his second consecutive game. He played only 15 of 59 offensive plays in the loss to the Packers on Oct. 28 after aggravating his hamstring injury and was inactive last week.

He has not practiced since the loss to the Packers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it doesn’t sound promising for Hopkins’ availability. Receiver Rondale Moore, who is questionable with a neck injury and a concussion, has the best chance of the three to play against the Panthers, per Schefter.