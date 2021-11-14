Report: Raiders fear Alec Ingold tore ACL

Getty Images

It looked like Las Vegas fullback Alec Ingold suffered a major knee injury during the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs, and the Raiders apparently think so, too.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Raiders fear Ingold tore his ACL.

Ingold was on the field for a Las Vegas punt late in the first quarter when his leg twisted during the play. Ingold was carted to the locker room and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Ingold also tweeted, “I trust God” during the second quarter.

In his third season, Ingold had been on the field for 24 percent of Las Vegas’ offensive snaps and 63 percent of the special temps snaps. He entered Sunday’s game with nine catches for 80 yards with one touchdown. He also has two carries for 1 yard this season. He caught a 5-yard pass before having to exit.