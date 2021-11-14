Richard Sherman out with a calf injury

Getty Images

Cornerback Richard Sherman wasn’t on the Buccaneers’ inactive list on Sunday, but he won’t be playing against Washington.

Just after the game kicked off, the Buccaneers announced that Sherman is out with a calf injury. He was injured during pregame warmups, which explains why he was such a late scratch.

Dee Delaney got the start at cornerback for the Bucs in place of Sherman.

The Buccaneers opened the game with the ball, but a false start on first down foreshadowed a poor opening series for the NFC South club. They picked up seven yards before Tom Brady threw an incompletion on third down to set up a punt.