Russell Wilson: Finger felt fine, I’ve got to play better

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson returned to the lineup in Green Bay on Sunday, but there was no storybook ending to his first game back from finger surgery.

Wilson went 20-of-40 for 161 yards and two interceptions in the end zone as the Seahawks were shut out for the first time since Wilson joined the team in 2012. After the 17-0 loss, Wilson said the injury was not to blame for the poor outing.

“The finger felt fine. The problem with tonight was had two bad plays. . . . I’ve got to play better. And that was on me. There were those two plays. That was really the game,” Wilson said, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT and KJR.

Wilson said he thought offensive coordinator Shane Waldron had a good plan and referenced his turnovers again by saying that “it comes on my shoulders because I didn’t fulfill those two big plays in those two moments.” Wilson didn’t look terribly sharp on the rest of the plays either and the Seahawks will be hoping for better results at home against the Cardinals next weekend.