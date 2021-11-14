Ryan Fitzpatrick unlikely to return this season

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is not expecting to play again this season.

Fitzpatrick, who suffered a hip injury in Week One, is highly unlikely to return this year, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

When Fitzpatrick initially suffered the injury, there were hopes that he would miss less than half the season. But his recovery has not gone as well as planned and he is still dealing with swelling and pain and unable to begin workouts to get back into football shape.

Realistically, the 39-year-old Fitzpatrick’s career may be over.

Taylor Heinicke is slated to start for Washington for the rest of the season. The Football Team will surely be in the quarterback market this offseason.