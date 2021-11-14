Strong chance Cam Newton will start next week, and Ron Rivera will be ready

Getty Images

Cam Newton is back with the Panthers. Next week, he’ll be back in Carolina. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there’s a strong chance Cam will be starting next week in his return to Bank of America Stadium.

Coincidentally, Week 11 features a visit by the Washington Football Team. Which is coached by Ron Rivera. Who coached Newton for nine years in Carolina.

After Sunday’s 29-19 win over the Buccaneers, I asked Rivera whether he has kept a file of plays to use whenever he has to defend against Newton.

“Yes actually I do, to be honest with you,” Rivera said.

Suddenly, that game has gotten a lot more interesting.