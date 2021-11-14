Sunday Night Football: Chiefs lead Raiders 17-7 at halftime

Getty Images

Have the Chiefs finally figured things out?

There’s still plenty of time left in the contest. But through 30 minutes, Kansas City’s offense and defense have been effective and the team leads Las Vegas 17-7 on Sunday Night Football.

Receiver Tyreek Hill has a pair of touchdowns, the second of which he scored with 1:39 left in the half. On second-and-goal, quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Hill wide open in the back of the end zone off a play-action fake for a 1-yard touchdown. The Chiefs got that score after converting on fourth-and-1 from the Las Vegas 3, with Darrell Williams getting 2 yards to move the chains.

After forcing a quick three-and-out, the Chiefs then got into Harrison Butker‘s field-goal range. But the kicker missed a 46-yard attempt wide left to keep the Raiders 10-points down.

Mahomes has is 21-of-28 passing for 198 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Kelce has seven catches for 89 yards and has been Mahomes’ go-to target on third down. Kansas City is 5-of-8 in that category.

On the other side, Kansas City’s defense has made Las Vegas’ offense out of sync. Quarterback Derek Carr is 9-of-11 passing for 62 yards, but the club has punted four times. The only time the Raiders scored in the first half was off of a fumbled punt return by Kansas City cornerback Mike Hughes. Carr connected with receiver Hunter Renfrow for a 6-yard touchdown, which tied the game at seven with 12:57 in the second quarter.

Las Vegas has just 82 total yards through the first 30 minutes.

The Raiders also will be without their fullback Alec Ingold, who looked like he suffered a major knee injury during the first half. He was quickly ruled out and tweeted “I trust God” during the second quarter.