Sunday Night Football: DeSean Jackson active, set to make Raiders debut

USA TODAY Sports

There were no real surprises on the Chiefs and Raiders inactives lists for Sunday Night Football. And that means Las Vegas will have a new veteran on offense for the first time.

Receiver DeSean Jackson is active and will make his Raiders debut after signing with Las Vegas on Monday. He had eight receptions for 221 yards with a touchdown in seven games for the Rams this season.

The Raiders listed cornerback Amik Robinson (hip), running back Peyton Barber, safety Tyree Gillespie (hamstring), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (knee), defensive end Malcolm Koonce, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers as their inactives.

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Snead was questionable with ankle and wrist injuries, but he is active for the contest. Offensive tackle Lucas Niang (ribs), tight end Daniel Brown, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, and cornerback Deandre Baker are inactive for Kansas City. The Chiefs had previously ruled out offensive tackle Mike Remmers but they moved him to injured reserve on Saturday.