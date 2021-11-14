T.J. Watt suffers hip injury

Getty Images

One of the top defensive players in the NFL suffered an injury today in Pittsburgh.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the third quarter, and in the pileup his leg collided with a teammate’s.

Watt walked off the field but was limping and was escorted to the medical tent. He was allowed to leave the tent and put his helmet back on, but he did not take the field with the defense for the next possession.

The Steelers termed him questionable to return with a hip injury.

The Lions and the Steelers are tied 16-16 in the fourth quarter, but at this point the Steelers’ bigger concern is Watt’s health.