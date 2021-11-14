T.J. Watt to have scans in morning on knee, hip

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt suffered an injury to his leg when colliding with a teammate in the second half of Sunday’s tie against the Lions. Tomorrow, he and the Steelers will know more about his status.

Per a league source, Watt will have scans in the morning on his hip and knee.

The injury originally was chracterized as a hip problem during the game. After the game, the Steelers disclosed that Watt also injured his knee.

The hope based on the preliminary evaluation is that Watt dodged a bullet. As always, the diagnostic procedures will be dispositive.

The Steelers face the Chargers in L.A. next Sunday night.