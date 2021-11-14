Titans hold on to defeat Saints 23-21

Getty Images

Things looked precarious for the Titans late in Sunday’s matchup with the Saints.

Up by eight, Tennessee allowed a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Siemian to receiver Marquez Callaway with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter. But New Orleans committed a false start before the snap of the two-point conversion play. And after getting backed up 5 yards, Siemian’s throw to Mark Ingram at the goal line fell incomplete.

The Saints attempted an onside kick, but Tennessee recovered. And that was enough to end the game, giving the Titans a 23-21 victory.

New Orleans was only in that position because kicker Brian Johnson missed a pair of extra points. The Saints have experienced kicker issues all season, and with Wil Lutz out for the year, New Orleans may need another.

The game turned on a controversial roughing the passer penalty late in the first half. Ryan Tannehill had thrown an interception in the back of the end zone, but the foul bailed him out. Tannehill then rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to give Tennessee a lead that the team wouldn’t surrender.

Tannehill finished the game 19-of-27 passing for 213 yards with a touchdown pass. D’Onta Foreman had 30 yards on 11 carries and Adrian Peterson had 21 yards on eight carries. Receiver Marcus Johnson led the team with 100 yards on five receptions, including a 50-yard catch-and-run.

With Alvin Kamara out due to a knee injury, Siemian was 19-of-34 passing for 298 yards with two touchdowns. Ingram had 47 yards on 14 carries with a TD, also catching four cases for 61 yards.

Now at 5-4, the Saints are on the road next week to face the Eagles.

Leading the AFC, the 8-2 Titans will be at home again next week to face the Texans.