Tom Brady says “not a great day of football” during brief press conference

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t have a lot to say after Sunday’s 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Brady took the podium for his postgame press conference and relinquished it about a minute later. The first question for Brady concerned what kept the offense from making splash plays against a Washington defense that had given up a good number of them in the first eight weeks of the season.

“We just never really played on our terms,” Brady said. “We played from behind the whole game. They played a good game. They had a good plan.”

Question No. 2 was about coming off the bye week with a loss.

“We have obviously . . . not a great day of football for us,” Brady said. “Doesn’t matter who you play if we have a bunch of self-inflicted errors. We gotta eliminate those and see if we can go out and execute the plays that are there.

Brady’s final answer was to a question about his two interceptions. Head coach Bruce Arians indicated that he thought both picks, including one that was in Jaelon Darden‘s hands, should be blamed on Brady. Brady didn’t share his insight into who was responsible.

“We started with the ball. They came away with it,” Brady said.

That was it for Brady, who was 23-of-34 for 220 yards, after a frustrating outing in Week 10.