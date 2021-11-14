Trevon Diggs gets his eighth interception of the season

Getty Images

The drought is over.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had gone two games without an interception. He got back on track in the third quarter against Matt Ryan.

Diggs was covering rookie tight end Kyle Pitts on a deep pass from Ryan. It was an easy catch.

It was the eighth interception for Diggs, who had at least one in each of the first six games. He had two against the Panthers. Diggs has scored twice this season.

Diggs’ eight interceptions tie Everson Walls for the most interceptions through the first nine games of a season in team history.

Ryan also was intercepted by Anthony Brown, who now has three this season and nine for his career. Brown’s three interceptions in 2021 are the most he has ever recorded in a single season.

The Cowboys lead the Falcons 43-3 with 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter as Dak Prescott scored on a 4-yard touchdown run on fourth down.