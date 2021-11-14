Troy Hill taken off the field with a stretcher

Getty Images

Browns cornerback Troy Hill was taken off the field on a backboard in the fourth quarter of Browns-Patriots.

With 4:20 left in the fourth quarter, Hill attempted to tackle receiver Jakobi Meyers after Meyers caught a short pass near the line of scrimmage. But Meyers was able to shake Hill off and run into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown.

Hill remained down on the ground as medical personnel came to assist him.

Though there initially was a cart out for Hill, he was eventually wheeled off the field on a stretcher.

CBS reported on the broadcast that Hill is dealing with a neck injury and is being transported to a local hospital. But he has movement in all his extremities.

The Browns trail the Patriots 45-7.