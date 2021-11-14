Vikings lead Chargers 13-10 at halftime

Getty Images

For much of the first half, the Chargers didn’t get much going on offense. But the club was able to score a touchdown with 1:30 left in the first half to draw closer and the Vikings lead 13-10 at halftime.

Los Angeles took advantage of a long defensive pass interference penalty to get in position for its first touchdown. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander was flagged for it while covering Keenan Allen deep down the left side, which gave Los Angeles 28 free yards and a first down at the Vikings’ 20.

After converting third-and-1 at the Minnesota 6 with a quick slant to receiver Mike Williams, running back Larry Rountree got the ball in the box with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Chargers then forced a three-and-out and got the ball at midfield. But L.A. could not take advantage of the field position, as Herbert’s third-and-6 pass to Jared Cook was a little behind the tight end and was broken up.

Herbert finished the first half 9-of-15 passing for 72 yards with one interception. That turnover led to Minnesota’s one touchdown of the first half.

Keenan Allen has five catches for 43 yards. Mike Williams has three receptions for 22 yards. And Austin Ekeler has 22 yards rushing on six carries plus a 7-yard catch.

On the other side, Kirk Cousins is 13-of-21 passing for 144 yards with a touchdown. Receiver Justin Jefferson leads Minnesota with 73 yards on five receptions. Dalvin Cook has 60 yards rushing on 12 carries against the league’s worst run defense.

The Chargers will have the ball first to start the second half.