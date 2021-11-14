Washington knocks off Bucs for 29-19 win

Posted by Josh Alper on November 14, 2021, 4:06 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team
The Buccaneers were able to close Washington’s lead to four points with just under 11 minutes left in Sunday’s road game, which meant they were one defensive stop away from giving Tom Brady a chance to win the game.

That stop never came, however. Washington picked up seven first downs and converted five third downs to maintain possession for more than 10 minutes before an Antonio Gibson touchdown capped the 19-play drive. The score put them up 29-19 and they took a knee on the two-point conversion to eliminate any chance that the Bucs could return it for two points of their own.

It was the longest drive of the season for Washington and quarterback Taylor Heinicke came up big on the series. He was 6-of-6 for 41 yards, including completions to Adam Humphries and Terry McLaurin to convert two of those third downs.

Heinicke was 26-of-32 for 252 yards and a touchdown overall in his first game since word broke that Ryan Fitzpatrick is not expected back this season. The win leaves Washington with a 3-6 record and hope that the second half of the season can be more frutiful for them. A trip to Carolina and a possible date with Cam Newton awaits in Week 11.

Defensive end Chase Young is almost certainly going to miss that game as the team fears he tore his ACL on Sunday. If tests confirm that, the 2020 defensive rookie of the year will be gone until 2022.

The Bucs have now lost two games in a row and their offense never really caught fire. They picked up 273 yards of offense on the day and 40 of them came on the Mike Evans touchdown that brought them within one score in the fourth quarter. Tom Brady was intercepted twice in the first half and went 23-of-44 for 220 yards as the Bucs failed to return from their bye week with a strong performance.

They’ll try to right the ship at home against the Giants next Monday night.

16 responses to “Washington knocks off Bucs for 29-19 win

  1. That seismic activity in western Florida has been determined to be “fans” jumping off the Bucs bandwagon..

  2. When any Top QB loses it’s a “off day” when it’s the QB who wears purple and black it’s “see I told ya he’s can’t throw” I can’t be the only person who noticed this.

  7. Another smart move by Tom. Let a meaningless game in November lull opponents into thinking they have you figured out (ahem, Mahomes). Then turn it up in January.

  8. Usually with 11minutes left, 3TOs, you can expect to get the ball back.
    Great job Bucs that was hard to do. Lose 10.5 minutes, all your timeouts, and relinquish a td

  9. Props to Heinke. I was down on him and didn’t think he would make it through this game without getting benched but he balled out today. Let’s keep it going.

  11. Brady looked shaky although his receivers dropped a potential touchdown and a first down that would have put them in scoring position. I guess it’s time to panic now for the Bucs especially since their defense got smashed by Taylor Heineke and Antonio Gibson.

  12. Another crappy Brady performance, but he will get no criticism. Only Lamar Jackson receives that type of treatment after a loss as if he’s never won an NFL game or made the playoffs every year.

  14. Steelers should sign Heinekie if he’s available next season. Guy has some fire and grit. Now, if only the Steelers OC had that kind of offense.

  15. eaglesfan22 says:
    November 14, 2021 at 4:11 pm
    Brady finally hit the skids. He’s DONE. This is his last season.

    Lol people have been saying that any time he’s had a bad game for 7 or 8 years now. Eventually it’ll be true for sure, but no point in trying to call it. Next week he’s probably going to come out and throw 3 TD’s and 300 yards, same as usual.

  16. nite2al says:
    November 14, 2021 at 4:18 pm
    Another crappy Brady performance, but he will get no criticism. Only Lamar Jackson receives that type of treatment after a loss as if he’s never won an NFL game or made the playoffs every year.

    That’s because Brady is the GOAT (yes even better than Manning)
    And will get a pass for a couple of subpar games a season because he has a well established track record

    Lamar is just a RB playing QB and will fizzle out like all the other QBs with his style of play.

    Oh did I mention you Were WRONG About everything when it came to Brady going to Tampa.

    Oh and you also picked Cleveland 23-20 over NE WRONG about that too.

    You suck at this !

