Washington leads Tampa 16-6 at halftime

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team and the Buccaneers both came into Sunday’s game off a bye week, but only Washington looks like it remembered they had a game this weekend.

They’ve scored all four times they’ve had the ball this afternoon and intercepted two passes en route to a 16-6 halftime lead over the NFC South leaders. It looked like they’d be up 13 points at the break, but a Kam Curl facemask penalty on the final play of the half allowed the Bucs to send Ryan Succop in for his second field goal of the day.

Taylor Heinicke played well against Tampa in a postseason loss last season and has played well in the first half of this game. He is 13-of-16 for 129 yards and a touchdown pass to DeAndre Carter.

Washington’s first pick of Brady came when Curl knocked the ball from Jaelon Darden‘s hands, but the second was a bad throw that Bobby McCain picked off. Brady is 11-of-20 for 104 yards overall.

The news hasn’t all been good for Washington, however. Defensive end Chase Young left with a knee injury and initial reports are that it may be the end of his season.