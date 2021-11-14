Washington, Tampa trade touchdowns in third quarter

Getty Images

The good news for the Buccaneers in the third quarter is that they’ve found the end zone for the first time.

The bad news is that Washington answered with their second touchdown of the afternoon. Antonio Gibson plunged in from a yard out and the Football Team’s lead is up to 23-13 with under five minutes to go in the third quarter.

Gibson had 21 rushing yards earlier in the drive and Taylor Heinicke hooked up with wide receiver Dax Milne and tight end John Bates for solid gains to set up the score. Milne and Bates are both on the field because of injuries to others, but the Washington offense keeps on rolling.

Tight end Cameron Brate caught a touchdown from Tom Brady to bring the Bucs within three points, but there will need to be a lot more from the Bucs if they’re going to pull out a win in Washington this Sunday.