WFT up 6-0 after William Jackson III interception

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is out to an early lead over the Buccaneers.

Washington forced a three-and-out to open the game and drove for a Joey Slye field goal that put them up 3-0. The defense got them the ball back two plays later.

Safety Kam Curl knocked the ball out of wide receiver Jaelon Darden‘s grasp and cornerback William Jackson III snagged the ball for an interception that set Washington up inside the Tampa 30-yard-line. They picked up one first down, by Antonio Gibson was dropped for an eight-yard loss and Washington had to call on Slye again.

The newly signed kicker hit another field goal and Washington is now up 6-0 with under six minutes to play in the first quarter.