Aaron Jones is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with MCL sprain

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 15, 2021, 11:39 AM EST
The Packers have received some positive news on running back Aaron Jones.

PFT has confirmed via a league source that Jones is expected to miss one-to-two weeks with a mild MCL sprain.

Jones had to exit Sunday’s 17-0 win over the Seahawks in the fourth quarter with the injury. To that point, he had seven carries for 25 yards and four receptions for 61 yards.

In his fifth season, Jones has 541 yards rushing with three touchdowns plus 37 receptions for 298 yards and four touchdowns this season.

With Jones sidelined, second-year back AJ Dillon will likely receive the bulk of the carries. He had 66 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns in Sunday’s win along with two receptions for 62 yards.

In 10 games this season, Dillon has 421 yards rushing and 196 yards receiving.

  3. They can say 1 to 2 weeks when looking at the knee, but there’s a bye in week 13…see you after that, Aaron. Heal up for the stretch run.

  4. packmangamble says:
    November 15, 2021 at 11:46 am

    Good news!! He can take a week off since they’re playing the Vikings next week!!

    Probably what the Week 10 Ravens, Steelers, Buccaneers and Cardinals thought too. Any given Sunday….

    With two more games and then the bye week, he’ll have four weeks off to rest up for the Bears game on 12/12. By then there’s a chance they might also have all three of their injured 2020 All-Pros back for the stretch run. They usually do, but hope they go the conservative route. Getting him for one extra game in the regular season isn’t worth jeopardizing his availability for the playoffs.

