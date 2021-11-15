Aaron Jones is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with MCL sprain

Getty Images

The Packers have received some positive news on running back Aaron Jones.

PFT has confirmed via a league source that Jones is expected to miss one-to-two weeks with a mild MCL sprain.

Jones had to exit Sunday’s 17-0 win over the Seahawks in the fourth quarter with the injury. To that point, he had seven carries for 25 yards and four receptions for 61 yards.

In his fifth season, Jones has 541 yards rushing with three touchdowns plus 37 receptions for 298 yards and four touchdowns this season.

With Jones sidelined, second-year back AJ Dillon will likely receive the bulk of the carries. He had 66 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns in Sunday’s win along with two receptions for 62 yards.

In 10 games this season, Dillon has 421 yards rushing and 196 yards receiving.