Andy Reid: Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a “pretty good chance” to play this week

Kansas City’s offense appeared to get its mojo back in Sunday night’s 41-14 victory over Las Vegas.

Now it sounds like the unit will get a key contributor back in time for the upcoming Week 11 matchup with the Cowboys.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Monday press conference that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is close to returning from his sprained MCL.

“I think he has a better shot [to play] this week. Pretty good chance,” Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Edwards-Helaire has been out since suffering the injury in Kansas City’s Week Five loss to Buffalo. He’s recorded 365 yards from scrimmage — 304 rushing, 61 receiving — with a pair of receiving touchdowns in 2021.

As a rookie last year, Edwards-Helaire accounted for 1,100 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns in 13 games.