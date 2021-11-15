Andy Reid: Still so much room to improve

Getty Images

The Chiefs have not been terribly impressive this season, but Sunday night saw them put up a performance that’s a bit closer to what we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from them in recent years.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 406 yards and five touchdown passes as the Chiefs moved into first place in the AFC West with a 41-14 road win over the Raiders. They scored on seven of their 10 possessions, but head coach Andy Reid pushed back at suggestions that the team is all the way back to where they want to be as a result of their Week 10 victory.

“It’s a good one to get against a talented football team,” Reid said, via Jordan Foote of SI.com. “We’ve got so much room to improve still, and we have a little bit of season left to do that. So, we’re going to keep chopping away at this thing and making ourselves the best we can be as it goes on.”

Reid went on to say that the Chiefs and the rest of the teams in the league are only “as good as your next game,” but it’s a nice change for the Chiefs’ last game to be as impressive as the one they played on Sunday night and it’s a good bet that the rest of the league is now on guard against the back-to-back AFC champs rounding into form.