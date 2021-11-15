Bears designate Teven Jenkins for return from IR

Getty Images

The Bears have not had second-round pick Teven Jenkins in the lineup at all this year, but the rookie tackle could still make a contribution before the year is out.

Jenkins had back surgery this summer and went on injured reserve before the first game of the regular season. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on Monday that the team is designating Jenkins for return from free agency and opening a 21-day window for him to practice before the team will have to make a call on activating him.

“It’s been a while since Teven’s put the pads on, so we’ll start there,” Nagy said, via Gene Chamberlain of SI.com. “That will be exciting for us to see where he’s at. I know he’s really anxious and excited to get out there.”

Jenkins was expected to play left tackle, but the Bears signed Jason Peters after Jenkins went out and Nagy said the team would figure out where everyone fits once Jenkins is back up to speed.

The Bears are also designating safety Deon Bush for return this week.