Bill Belichick: Everything about Kyle Pitts is a problem for defenses

Tight end Kyle Pitts had a long list of admirers heading into this year’s draft and his play as a rookie for the Falcons has backed up much of the hype that surrounded him earlier this year.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made it clear that he’s a fan of Pitts on Monday. During an appearance of WEEI, Belichick said that he’s sure Pitts will “break all the tight end rookie receiving records” and that he will present a challenge for the Patriots defense on Thursday night.

“Everything is a problem,” Belichick said. “This guy, I thought last year in the draft, just watching him, he’s phenomenal. He’s big. He’s fast. He’s got great hands and adjusts to the ball. Makes tough catches. Savvy route-runner, can get open. Very hard to match up against. I was reading through some of the Atlanta comments and you hear them comparing him to a cross between Tony Gonzalez and Julio Jones, and I’d say that’s about right. That’s what it looks like. This guy is one of the superstars of the NFL already.”

Pitts couldn’t do anything to keep the Falcons from getting blown out by the Cowboys on Sunday, but that isn’t going to make the Patriots overlook him this week.