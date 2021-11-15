Bills activate Mitchell Trubisky off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bills will have their backup quarterback for their Week 11 matchup with the Colts.

Buffalo announced on Monday that the team has activated Mitchell Trubisky off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Trubisky has missed the last two games while on the COVID-19 list. Davis Webb has served as Buffalo’s backup for Josh Allen for the last two games. Webb played four snaps in Sunday’s 45-17 victory over the Jets.

In his first season for the Bills, Trubisky has appeared in three games in mop-up duty. He’s completed two passes for 9 yards and rushed for 27 yards with a touchdown.

The Bills also have released receiver Austin Proehl from their practice squad.