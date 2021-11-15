Brian Flores expects Tua Tagovailoa will start against Jets

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench to help the Dolphins beat the Ravens last Thursday and signs point to him being on the field at the start of their Week 11 matchup with the Jets.

Tagovailoa did not start against the Ravens because of the left middle finger injury that also kept him out of the starting lineup in Week Nine. On Monday, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said that the finger remains an issue but that he believes Tagovailoa will be well enough to make his sixth start of the season.

“My expectation is he’ll start this weekend,” Flores said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “Obviously he’ll have some discomfort with the finger. Banged it the other day — we were trying to avoid that, but it happened. But he’s had some time to rest it and he’ll practice today.”

Tagovailoa was 8-of-13 for 158 yards through the air last Thursday and he also ran for the final touchdown of the 22-10 Miami win. Jacoby Brissett‘s knee injury opened the door for his return and Flores said Brissett would be limited in practice due to the injury.