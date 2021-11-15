Bruce Arians: Richard Sherman unlikely to return “anytime soon”

Getty Images

Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a calf strain during pregame warmups of Sunday’s matchup with Washington. It’s serious enough that he’s likely to miss multiple weeks.

“I doubt seriously if he’ll be back anytime soon,” head coach Bruce Arians said in his Monday press conference.

After signing with the Buccaneers in late September, Sherman has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers. He had been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week Six, but was off the injury report for Sunday.

“He was fine Thursday and Friday,” Arians said. “I thought he was going to have a heck of a ballgame. He just stained his calf before the ballgame, so don’t know how long it’ll be.”

Sherman is in his 11th season. He played only five games for the 49ers last year.

The Buccaneers have experienced significant injury issues at cornerback this season, with Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting still on injured reserve.