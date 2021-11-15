Cardinals cut Tavien Feaster

Getty Images

The Cardinals cut running back Tavien Feaster, the team announced Monday. It could indicate running back Jonathan Ward is ready to return.

Ward missed Sunday’s game with a concussion.

The Cardinals placed Chase Edmonds on injured reserve Saturday, so he will have to miss two more games before becoming eligible to return. Feaster was moved to the active roster to back up James Conner and Eno Benjamin.

The Cards also cut two players from the practice squad, with defensive end Matt Dickerson and wide receiver Darrius Shepherd heading to the waiver wire Monday. Linebacker Joe Walker, offensive lineman Danny Isidora, long snapper Beau Brinkley and wide receiver Greg Dortch reverted to the practice squad.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expressed optimism about the availability of starting guards ﻿Justin Pugh﻿ (calf) and ﻿Max Garcia﻿ (Achilles) for Sunday’s game in Seattle. He said “it’s going to be close” whether quarterback Kyler Murray can return from his ankle injury, which has kept him out the past two games.