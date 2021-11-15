Cordarrelle Patterson could miss a couple of weeks with ankle injury

Getty Images

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson played only 15 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps Sunday against the Cowboys. It didn’t help the team’s cause.

Patterson, 30, has been one of the Falcons’ top weapons with 116 touches for 776 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Patterson has a sprained ankle, and while the Falcons still are evaluating it, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the nine-year veteran could miss “a couple weeks.”

The timing of the Falcons’ Thursday Night Football game isn’t the best. He has only four days to get healthy enough to play against one of his former teams, which seems unlikely.

Patterson spent the 2018 season in New England. He also has played for the Vikings, Raiders and Bears.