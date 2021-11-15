Cordarrelle Patterson listed as limited participant on Monday

Getty Images

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was limited to a handful of snaps on Sunday because of an ankle injury and word on Monday was that he could miss a couple of weeks while he recovers.

With a game against the Patriots on Thursday, Patterson doesn’t have much time to heal but the Falcons’ estimated injury report suggests that he does have a chance to play. The Falcons said Patterson would have participated in practice on a limited basis.

Saferty Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) and tight end Lee Smith (back) also would have been limited participants. Defensive end Jonathan Bullard (concussion) would have been a full participant.

Linebacker Daren Bates (groin), tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle), and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) were listed as out of practice and they may be looking at spots on the inactive list on Thursday.