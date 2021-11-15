Cowboys optimistic about Tyron Smith’s availability for this week

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has not played every game in a season since 2015. He has missed 28 games since the start of the 2016 season.

Smith has a bone spur in his ankle, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed Nov. 2. Bone spurs won’t go away without surgery, but the Cowboys think he can play through it.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones expressed optimism Smith will be able to return this week after missing the past two games.

“I think he’s got a real shot,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Monday, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “Injury-wise, I do think we came out of (Sunday’s game OK). We’ll see. We got a few guys we’re looking at, and we’ll see who. Anytime you played an NFL football game, you’re not going to come out totally unscathed in terms of having some things that you have to work through. I know our guys will, but at this point right now, we don’t think we lost anyone right now that can’t play against the Chiefs. And I do think we’ll add Tyron to the list of guys who will be able to step up and play.”

Terence Steele has started the past two games at left tackle.