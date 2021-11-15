Deebo Samuel touchdown pushes 49ers lead to 31-7 over Rams

Getty Images

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are dunking on the Los Angeles Rams.

Samuel slashed his way through the Rams defense for a 40-yard touchdown from Jimmy Garoppolo on a fourth-and-5 conversion as the 49ers grabbed a 31-7 lead over Los Angeles with just over 11 minutes left to play.

The score was the second of the night for Samuel as he also scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He has 10 total touches for a combined 133 yards and two touchdowns on the night for the 49ers.

The 49ers are dominating the Rams on third downs on both sides of the ball and have forced them into three turnovers, including a pair of interceptions from Matthew Stafford and a turnover on downs on a failed fake field goal try late in the first half.