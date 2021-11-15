Deebo Samuel’s touchdown run has 49ers back up 14 points

Getty Images

The Rams drew within 14-7, but they so far haven’t figured out how to stop the 49ers. San Francisco has two drives and two touchdowns on offense. They went 93 and 91 yards.

The 49ers two drives have taken 29 total plays and eaten up 18 minutes, 55 seconds off the clock.

The 49ers also had a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jimmie Ward, who has two picks of Matthew Stafford.

Deebo Samuel scored the 49ers’ latest touchdown, running for 8 yards to the end zone. It has given San Francisco a 21-7 lead with 5:24 remaining in the half.

Samuel has four carries for 32 yards and one catch for 20 yards, which came on third down to extend the drive.

Jimmy Garoppolo is 8-for-8 for 89 yards and a touchdown.