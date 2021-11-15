DK Metcalf won’t be suspended after Sunday’s ejection

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf tried to re-enter Sunday’s loss to the Packers after an altercation with a couple of Green Bay players, but he was barred from doing so because he had been ejected from the contest.

No one is going to bar Metcalf from getting on the field in Week 11, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Metcalf will be evaluated for a fine, but will not be suspended by the league in response to his behavior.

Metcalf grabbed the facemasks of two Packers defenders after an incomplete pass in his direction with just over a minute left to play in Green Bay’s 17-0 win over the Seahawks.

Metcalf said he was “tired of losing” when asked about the incident after the game. He and the Seahawks will try to avoid another loss at home against the Cardinals next Sunday.