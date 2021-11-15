Kevin Stefanski: Baker Mayfield day-to-day with knee injury

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to exit Sunday’s blowout loss to the Patriots in the second half, but apparently could have returned to the game if it hadn’t been decided.

It doesn’t seem like Mayfield is dealing with anything too serious based on head coach Kevin Stefanski’s comments in his Monday press conference.

“Baker is day-to-day with his knee, but feeling good about where he is this morning,” Stefanski said, via sports radio 92.3 The Fan.

Stefanski added that the Browns have ruled out ligament injury to Mayfield’s knee.

Mayfield left the contest midway through the third quarter after edge rusher Matthew Judon put a hard hit on him. He was able to make it to the medical tent under his own power.

Backup QB Case Keenum finished the contest for Cleveland.

After a strong, two-touchdown performance against Cincinnati in Week Nine, Mayfield played poorly on Sunday. He completed just 11-of-21 passes for 73 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

In nine games this year, Mayfield has completed 65.4 percent of his throws for 1,990 yards with nine TDs and four picks.

The Browns play the Lions in Week 11.