Mac Jones: Doing little things right the key to winning streak

Getty Images

The Patriots pasted the Browns 45-7 on Sunday to extend their winning streak to four games and continue to send the message that they are a team to be reckoned with in the AFC this season.

That’s a good spot to be in after a 2-4 start to the season and quarterback Mac Jones said Sunday’s win was a good example of how good the team can be when they “click on all cylinders.” He also explained why the team has been able to string together a series of strong performances after the shaky start to the year.

“I think just practice, doing the little things right,” Jones said in his postgame press conference. “I think here we do a good job every week of preparing for what we want and it just comes down to practice, execution, becoming game reality, and when we practice well, we play well. When we don’t practice well, usually we don’t play as well. And so it’s pretty much that simple and we just have to keep doing that.”

The Patriots have a quick turnaround to a game against the Falcons on Thursday and then they have the Titans and Bills on the schedule before a Week 14 bye. The latter two matchups will provide a measuring stick for the Patriots in an AFC playoff picture that can’t be drawn without them right now.