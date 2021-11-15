Mac Jones on pace to break Dak Prescott’s rookie record for completion percentage

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 15, 2021, 2:39 PM EST
Cleveland Browns Vs. New England Patriots At Gillette Stadium
In 2016, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 67.76 percent of his passes, the best mark in NFL history for a rookie. In 2021, Mac Jones is poised to break that record.

Jones has completed 69.04 percent of his passes this season, putting him comfortably on pace to break Prescott’s rookie record.

Jones had his best completion percentage in a game yet in Sunday’s win over the Browns, completing 19 of 23 passes for an 82.61 percent completion rate.

Although Jones was the last of the five first-round quarterbacks drafted this year, he was regarded by many as the most NFL-ready of the group. He has proven that correct with his strong play in a season when the other rookie quarterbacks have struggled.

  1. the bullet pass down the middle over 2 defenders to a leaping Bourne was a great play by both Mac and Bourne.

    After watching that game, the Packers-Seahawks game was incredibly boring.

  3. Still a lot of games to play with some tougher teams coming up later in the schedule so those numbers may well go down.

    Jones has been excellent so far though and the best of the rookie QB draft class.

  6. He appears to be an actual quarterback instead of a “great athlete”, like some of the other high draft picks recently.

  9. Good for the Patriots. The Jaguars could have easily traded out of No. 1 to get some draft pics and Mac, who is a Jacksonville native. Instead they have another potential bust on their hands to worry about.

  10. Wild how some guys go to the perfect situation and team for them, while other guys get drafted into terrible situations and go through multiple HCs, offensive coordinators and systems and never make it in the league.

  11. You could see it at Alabama. Climbs the pocket, keeps his eyes downfield, goes through progression and passes with accuracy. It’s not rocket science. I can out draft 28 GMs from my couch.

  12. Looks like this may end a long string if BB 1st round whiffs. In fact while I typed this Isaiah Wynn was just flagged for another penalty

  13. Mac Jones already had an advantage and leg up over the other 1st round QBs in his draft class,because he ran a pro-style offense at Alabama. Plus going from one superior coaching staff at Alabama to another in New England helped out a lot too.

  14. He’s the best rookie quarterback and it’s not even a competition. He’s light years ahead of Lawrence, Wilson and Fields.

  16. More proof the NE system is all Belichick with Tom Brady front running on a Bucs loaded team and just got lucky.

  17. I feel bad for Zach Wilson…..the poor kid’s career was on a timer one he was selected by the Jets

  18. Jones is just cool & collected & makes good reads/decisions.His haters point to a low average completion of 7-8 yards, but that is a product of the McDaniels system, no true deep burner, and his ability to read a defense and take what is there. Seems like the guy is going to be very good for Patriots for a long time. The 49ers, Jets,Panthers, are all probably wishing they had chosen differently…

  19. He’s off to a great start, but don’t get ahead of yourself folks. He has a little over half of a season under his belt. By far the best QB of this year’s class — Lawrence looks lost on the field.

