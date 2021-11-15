Mac Jones on pace to break Dak Prescott’s rookie record for completion percentage

Getty Images

In 2016, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 67.76 percent of his passes, the best mark in NFL history for a rookie. In 2021, Mac Jones is poised to break that record.

Jones has completed 69.04 percent of his passes this season, putting him comfortably on pace to break Prescott’s rookie record.

Jones had his best completion percentage in a game yet in Sunday’s win over the Browns, completing 19 of 23 passes for an 82.61 percent completion rate.

Although Jones was the last of the five first-round quarterbacks drafted this year, he was regarded by many as the most NFL-ready of the group. He has proven that correct with his strong play in a season when the other rookie quarterbacks have struggled.