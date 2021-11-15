Packers cut Blake Bortles, activate Kurt Benkert from practice squad COVID list

Getty Images

The Packers cut quarterback Blake Bortles from the practice squad Monday after activating third quarterback Kurt Benkert from the practice squad COVID-19 reserve list.

Green Bay signed Bortles on Nov. 4 after Benkert and Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers returned Saturday.

Bortles served as Jordan Love‘s backup against the Chiefs in Week 9 but did not play.

Bortles, the third overall choice of the Jaguars in 2014, spent much of the offseason program with Green Bay when Rodgers was away from the club. The Packers released him in late July after Rodgers returned for training camp.

Bortles has appeared in 78 career games with 73 starts. After his five-year stint with Jacksonville ended in 2018, he spent the 2019 season as the Rams’ backup. He also spent time with the Broncos in 2020.