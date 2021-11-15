Raiders’ Alec Ingold out for season with torn ACL

Getty Images

When Raiders fullback Alec Ingold went down with a knee injury on Sunday night it looked bad, and an MRI on Monday confirmed it is.

Ingold suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The one silver lining is that there’s no other ligament damage, which increases the likelihood that Ingold will fully recover in time for the start of the 2022 season.

Ingold’s leg twisted awkwardly while he was covering a punt and he had to be carted to the locker room.

The 25-year-old Ingold is in his third season with the Raiders and is the team’s special teams captain and the only fullback on their roster.