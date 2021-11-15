Rams get on board on Matthew Stafford’s touchdown pass to Tyler Higbee

Getty Images

The Rams needed something — anything — good to happen after back-to-back interceptions on their first two possessions. They finally put it together on their third drive.

Los Angeles went 75 yards in seven plays, with Matthew Stafford‘s 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee cutting the 49ers’ lead in half. San Francisco leads 14-7 off two Jimmie Ward interceptions of Stafford, one of which he returned 27 yards for a touchdown after Higbee bobbled the pass.

Stafford is now 8-of-12 for 89 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Cooper Kupp has three catches for 39 yards, and new addition Odell Beckham two receptions for 18 yards.