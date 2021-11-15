Report: Kevin Dotson suffered high-ankle sprain in Steelers tie

Getty Images

The Steelers saw both of their starting guards leave Sunday’s 16-16 tie with ankle injuries and one of them is reportedly going to be out for a while.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that left guard Kevin Dotson has a high-ankle sprain. That injury typically keeps players out for multiple weeks, but there’s been no word from the Steelers about Dotson’s outlook at this point.

The 2020 fourth-round pick has started every game for Pittsburgh this season and had only missed 11 offensive snaps before going down on Sunday.

J.C. Hassenauer replaced Dotson and Joe Haeg took over for right guard Trai Turner.