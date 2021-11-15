Robert Saleh on Rex Ryan: He knows where to find me, he’s always got something to say

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 15, 2021, 4:36 PM EST
New York Jets v Indianapolis Colts
Jets coach Robert Saleh responded today to the harsh criticism former Jets coach Rex Ryan doled out on ESPN.

“I’ve never met Rex. I’ve never had a conversation with Rex. I don’t even know him, except for people who know him throughout the league. Obviously, if it’s that personal for him, he knows where to find me,” Saleh said on the Michael Kay Show.

Ryan ripped into Saleh for the Jets’ poor defensive performance and suggested that he was insulted even to be mentioned in the same sentence as Saleh, saying, “Don’t ever compare this guy to me, this Robert Saleh to me.” Saleh said he wasn’t surprised by Ryan’s comments.

“I’m not surprised by him. He’s always got something to say,” Saleh said.

The only way for Saleh to silence criticism is to get his team playing better. With recent losses by scores of 54-13 to the Patriots, 45-30 to the Colts and 45-17 to the Bills, you don’t have to be a loudmouth like Rex Ryan to have something to say about Saleh’s defense.

23 responses to “Robert Saleh on Rex Ryan: He knows where to find me, he’s always got something to say

  2. I would rather watch a fight between Robert Saleh and Rex Ryan than to watch the Jets again this year.

  4. I’m no Jets fan, but Saleh is trying to coach a team with minimal, if any talented players on the roster at all. He is going to need a few drafts and free agency cycles to try to right that ship.

  5. Rex is just mad because they show Saleh on the sidelines 15 times every quarter and they only showed him twice a game.

  6. This guy has his heart set on the Lions job. He thought he was a shoo-in. I never got the impression he wanted the Jets job once the Lions passed on him.

  7. Rex Ryan put up more of a fight against Belichick his first season against him than Saleh did that’s no lie. Rex might be a big mouth who hypes himself up too much but he is not wrong here.

  9. Well, Rex Ryan did somehow manage to get the Jets to within one score of winning the AFC championship game with Mark Sanchez as the quarterback. The Jets and Mark Sanchez. Let that sink in again for a minute.

  10. Yeah some of Ryan’s defenses were god awful the last few years he was coaching he’s got nothing to crow about here.

  11. Im fairness to Rex, he deserves another chance. I think he would do well in Denver or Minnesota. Players kinda do like him.

  13. I mean Rex has a point….he did coach the Jets to 2 consecutive AFC championship games with Mark Sanchez. So,there’s that.

  14. “Don’t ever compare this guy to me, this Robert Saleh to me.”

    Rex is a legend in his own mind.

    Saleh had better defenses in Seattle and with the Niners than Rex ever had. What a blowhard. And Rex……last time I looked, the Jets were paying Saleh $5M and nobody in the NFL wants to hire you…at all.

  17. The last time the Jets or Buccaneers won their division was 2002. It’s not easy to turn those types of franchises around.

    It took the Bucs hiring a 2-time NFL Coach of the Year and 6-time SB winning QB, to turn things around while still technically losing the division.

  18. “He knows where to find me” – come on, you have to be bigger than that. Rex is a blowhard, but Saleh has to be more professional.

  21. Saleh should’ve just said “point taken” as he has no defense (literally and figuratively)

    “He’s always got something to say,” Saleh said.
    Maybe Saleh’s problem is that he has nothing to say. I’ve never seen him speak on the sideline (except to officials). Never addresses his coaches or coaches his players. Where are the in game adjustments. We used to blast Gase for always looking at his clipboard, but at least it looked like was doing SOMETHING.

  23. That’s right, don’t compare Saleh to Ryan who would never coached a team in the NFL without nepotism.

