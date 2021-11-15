Ron Rivera confirms Chase Young tore his ACL

Getty Images

Shortly after Washington defensive end Chase Young left Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers with a knee injury, reports that he tore his ACL began to pop up around the football world.

Young went for an MRI to confirm that diagnosis and the test showed what everyone feared it would show. Washington head coach Ron Rivera announced on Monday that Young has torn his ACL and will miss the rest of the 2021 season as a result.

It’s an unhappy ending to what was a frustrating season for Young. Expectations were high after winning defensive rookie of the year in 2020, but Young’s productivity slipped along with the effectiveness of the entire Washington defense. He ends the year with 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits.

Young’s injury came after Montez Sweat broke his jaw and went on injured reserve, so the team will be without both starting defensive ends for at least two more games.