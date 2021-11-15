Seahawks waive Jake Luton from practice squad

Getty Images

The Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from the practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Luton spent most of this season on Seattle’s practice squad. The team twice elevated him from the practice squad to serve as the backup behind Geno Smith while Russell Wilson was out with his finger injury.

With Wilson back, the Seahawks have three quarterbacks on the roster. Jacob Eason, who was claimed off of waivers last month, is the third-string quarterback.

The Seahawks needed the roster spot to re-sign tight end Tyler Mabry. They waived Mabry off the 53-player roster Friday.

Mabry spent 2020 on Seattle’s practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. He made the active roster this season until being cut last week.