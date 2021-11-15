Steelers add QB James Morgan to practice squad

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is still out with COVID-19, so Pittsburgh has added a quarterback to the practice squad.

James Morgan, who was most recently on the Panthers’ practice squad, was added to the Steelers’ practice squad today.

After a college career that saw him play at both Bowling Green and Florida International, Morgan was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2020. But he never played for the Jets and was cut this year.

Morgan probably won’t last long in Pittsburgh, but his presence in practice will be valuable as long as Roethlisberger is out. Mason Rudolph is the starter while Roethlisberger is absent, and Dwayne Haskins is backing Rudolph up.

The Steelers released nose tackle Isaiah Mack from the practice squad to make room for Morgan.