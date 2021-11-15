Titans got “what we needed to see” from Marcus Johnson

Getty Images

The Titans won their sixth straight game on Sunday and the cast of characters playing a role in the winning streak continued to change.

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson came into the game with four catches for 60 yards on the season, but Julio Jones‘ trip to the injured reserve list opened up an opportunity for him to make an impact. Johnson turned a short slant into a 50-yard gain to set up a field goal in the first quarter and finished the day with five catches for 100 yards to lead the Titans in both categories.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said it was a “huge” performance and “what we needed to see” from a receiver who has flashed in practices without making a big impression in games.

“It feels great,” Johnson said, via John Glennon of SI.com. “It’s a confidence booster. I obviously believe in myself, but sometimes you need to prove yourself right and to anybody else who needs to see that. I think it was big for me, and I’m thankful to be able to contribute like that.”

Jones will miss at least two more games, so Johnson will have more chances to show that he can help the Titans continue their winning streak and secure the top spot in the AFC playoff picture.