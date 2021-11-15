Vic Fangio would have liked to see Teddy Bridgewater make play at Darius Slay

Getty Images

The Broncos are 5-5 after the Eagles throttled them 30-13 on Sunday, but the offense’s poor performance in the loss won’t lead the team to consider a quarterback change during their bye week.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was asked at a Monday press conference about former NFL head coach Rex Ryan saying that the Broncos should bench Teddy Bridgewater and start Drew Lock when they return to action in Week 12. Fangio said he didn’t agree with Ryan and that Bridgewater is the team’s quarterback moving forward.

Ryan’s call for Bridgewater’s benching was made while discussing Bridgewater’s passive response to trying to stop Eagles cornerback Darius Slay during an 82-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in Sunday’s game. Bridgewater said he tried to “force the ball back,” which Fangio said he understood while adding that he would have liked to see a more aggressive move from Bridgewater.

“I would have liked to see Teddy at least make a play at the guy,” Fangio said.

Bridgewater also spoke to reporters Monday and said he’d spoken with Fangio about the play. Bridgewater said that’s “not the type of tape I want to put out there” and that he needed to lay out to try to stop Slay from scoring.