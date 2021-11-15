Vita Vea gets good news from knee MRI

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, but the news today is good.

According to multiple reports, Vea has a slight MCL sprain and a bone bruise and won’t have to miss much time.

That’s a lot better than it could have been. Although there was no word on Vea’s injury immediately after the game, coaches and teammates who talked about him sounded very concerned.

After missing most of last season with a broken leg, Vea has bounced back nicely and started every game this year.