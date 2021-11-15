Von Miller will make Rams debut against the 49ers on Monday night

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be the only newcomer making his Rams debut on Monday night.

A league source has told PFT that edge rusher Von Miller will be active for Los Angeles as the club takes on San Francisco in Week 10.

Miller has missed the last two games — one before the Broncos traded him to the Rams — with an ankle injury. He is officially questionable for the contest after he was limited for the Rams’ last two practices of the week.

After missing the entire 2020 season due to injury, Miller has recorded 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits in seven games this year.

The Rams sent a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft to the Broncos for Miller on Nov. 1.